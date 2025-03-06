Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $87.89, but opened at $82.65. Vertiv shares last traded at $83.63, with a volume of 1,706,091 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRT shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Vertiv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Vertiv from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vertiv from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Vertiv from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.14.

Vertiv Trading Down 7.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.63. The firm has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

