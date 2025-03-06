Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Acquired by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,118 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,008 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,781 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,663,849 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $670,032,000 after acquiring an additional 37,502 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 16,964 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.83, for a total transaction of $142,547.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,438,776.43. This trade represents a 0.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,084 shares of company stock valued at $505,512. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $407.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $545.00 to $522.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $408.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.70.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $491.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $445.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $461.33. The firm has a market cap of $126.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.47, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.41. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $377.85 and a 52-week high of $519.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.45). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

