Vertcoin (VTC) Market Cap Hits $3.01 Million

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0421 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. Vertcoin has a market cap of $3.01 million and $21,617.88 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88,692.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000227 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00011168 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.57 or 0.00115646 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $388.98 or 0.00438572 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $225.27 or 0.00253990 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00022528 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00040472 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 71,505,847 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

