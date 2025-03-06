Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Trading 1.2% Higher – Still a Buy?

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.34 and last traded at $43.35. 4,145,085 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 17,666,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.84.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded Verizon Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.11.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.45.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 12.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.46%.

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $810,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,664.50. This represents a 30.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vandana Venkatesh sold 10,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $437,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,159.61. This trade represents a 40.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,895. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 24,252 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,434,000. Finally, Brucke Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

