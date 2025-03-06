Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 492.7% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 13,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 11,392 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,008,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EXPD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.56.

EXPD stock opened at $118.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.36 and a 1 year high of $131.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.33.

In related news, Director Robert Paul Carlile sold 3,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total transaction of $363,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,164.82. The trade was a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,250 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $146,925.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,296 shares in the company, valued at $857,571.84. This trade represents a 14.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

