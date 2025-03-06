Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 317 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth $703,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 264,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,764,000 after acquiring an additional 49,863 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at $581,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $133.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.17 and a 200-day moving average of $169.74. The firm has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.12. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.45 and a 1-year high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.13. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 30.54%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.72.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

