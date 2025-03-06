Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,870 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $451.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $439.61 and a 200 day moving average of $488.77. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $403.75 and a fifty-two week high of $587.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $625.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $333,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at $18,110,950. The trade was a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total transaction of $1,643,086.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,888,020.16. The trade was a 17.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,681 shares of company stock worth $2,525,126 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

