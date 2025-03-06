Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $195.00 to $201.00. The stock had previously closed at $219.94, but opened at $232.84. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Veeva Systems shares last traded at $237.12, with a volume of 627,134 shares trading hands.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on VEEV. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $261.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.54.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

