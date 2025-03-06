Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Raised to $217.00 at Truist Financial

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $210.00 to $217.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential downside of 8.48% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VEEV. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $281.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.08.
Read Our Latest Research Report on VEEV
Veeva Systems Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeva Systems
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.
Veeva Systems Company Profile
Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Veeva Systems
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Super Micro Computer Is Now NASDAQ Compliant—But Is It a Buy?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Taiwan Semi’s $100 Billion Investment: Fate of the Chipmakers
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stocks Primed for Compounding Wealth This Decade
Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.