Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Boosted by Ethos Financial Group LLC

Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2,075.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,969 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.1% of Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $536.40 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $453.90 and a 1 year high of $563.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $549.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $538.66.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.