Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,422,195,000 after acquiring an additional 35,884,088 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,232,829,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,624,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,321 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62,488.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,009,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,342,000 after purchasing an additional 9,993,736 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,387,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,058,184,000 after buying an additional 302,888 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock opened at $536.40 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $453.90 and a 1 year high of $563.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $549.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $538.66.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

