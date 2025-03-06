Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Holdings Raised by SP Asset Management LLC

SP Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $921,398,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,164,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,889,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,269,000 after purchasing an additional 121,099 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,804,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,233,000 after purchasing an additional 19,071 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,630,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,071,000 after purchasing an additional 198,882 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $130.77 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $114.37 and a 12-month high of $135.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.85.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

