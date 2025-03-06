Urgent.ly Inc. (NASDAQ:ULY) Short Interest Update

Urgent.ly Inc. (NASDAQ:ULY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 380,400 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the January 31st total of 464,700 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urgent.ly

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Urgent.ly stock. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Urgent.ly Inc. (NASDAQ:ULY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 165,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 1.23% of Urgent.ly at the end of the most recent quarter. 28.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Urgent.ly alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Urgent.ly from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Urgent.ly Trading Down 7.0 %

NASDAQ:ULY opened at $0.58 on Thursday. Urgent.ly has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.63.

About Urgent.ly

(Get Free Report)

Urgent.ly Inc offers mobility assistance software platform for roadside assistance in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include car lockout, tire changes, towing, stuck in ditch and winch services, motorcycle towing, electric vehicle towing, jump start, and gas delivery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Urgent.ly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urgent.ly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.