United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.52 and last traded at $23.47, with a volume of 1162118 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.95.

United States Natural Gas Fund Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.80.

Institutional Trading of United States Natural Gas Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sourcerock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,406,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,751,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,482,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund by 135.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 545,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,908,000 after purchasing an additional 314,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 37,448.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 244,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 243,412 shares during the period.

About United States Natural Gas Fund

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

Featured Stories

