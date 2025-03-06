uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Shares Up 5.4% – Here’s What Happened

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.62 and last traded at $12.75. 393,383 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 1,027,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on QURE. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of uniQure from $7.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on uniQure from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of uniQure from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on uniQure from $12.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, uniQure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.89.

uniQure Stock Up 3.5 %

Insider Activity

The stock has a market cap of $609.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 6.51.

In other uniQure news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 2,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $33,009.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,501.76. This trade represents a 1.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 6,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $76,036.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 580,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,574,599.40. This represents a 1.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,044 shares of company stock valued at $1,001,040 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On uniQure

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QURE. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in uniQure during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of uniQure during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in uniQure during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in uniQure during the third quarter worth $53,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

