Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Position Boosted by J.Safra Asset Management Corp

J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 63.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,188,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $461,059,000 after acquiring an additional 10,153 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth about $359,480,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 5.4% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 610,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $237,519,000 after acquiring an additional 31,540 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3,246.2% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 346,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $134,737,000 after acquiring an additional 335,914 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 33.9% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 321,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $125,143,000 after acquiring an additional 81,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ULTA. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $459.22.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of ULTA opened at $351.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $397.92 and its 200-day moving average is $388.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.28. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.17 and a 12-month high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.69. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

