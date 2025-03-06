Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,903 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,555 shares during the quarter. Tyler Technologies accounts for approximately 2.2% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned 0.51% of Tyler Technologies worth $125,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 626.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 42,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,779,000 after acquiring an additional 36,605 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 21.1% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth about $259,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 9.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,785,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maiden Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth about $583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $626.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $599.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $598.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 103.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.78. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $397.80 and a 1 year high of $661.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.57). Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 12.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.59, for a total value of $4,022,981.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,772,561.06. The trade was a 7.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 6,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.75, for a total value of $4,144,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,918 shares in the company, valued at $7,314,672.50. This represents a 36.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $705.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective (down from $670.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 price objective (up from $685.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $676.25.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

