Tungray Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TRSG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tungray Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TRSG – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the January 31st total of 4,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Tungray Technologies Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TRSG opened at $1.65 on Thursday. Tungray Technologies has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $11.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.38.
Tungray Technologies Company Profile
