Tungray Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TRSG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tungray Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TRSG – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the January 31st total of 4,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Tungray Technologies Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRSG opened at $1.65 on Thursday. Tungray Technologies has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $11.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.38.

Tungray Technologies Company Profile

Tungray Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tooling and customized industrial manufacturing solutions in China and Singapore. It offers customized industrial test and tooling solutions; welding equipment manufacturing; and direct drive and linear direct current motors. The company also designs, develops, and manufactures non- standard equipment, such as automated assembly equipment, precision testing equipment, tooling fixtures, etc., as well as induction brazing and hardening equipment, and tooling fixtures; researches, develops, and sells intelligent robots and storage equipment; and installs industrial machinery and equipment, and mechanical engineering works.

