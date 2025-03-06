Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) Short Interest Update

Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the January 31st total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Tsuruha Stock Up 3.3 %
Shares of TSUSF opened at $55.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.64. Tsuruha has a 12-month low of $55.00 and a 12-month high of $60.71.
Tsuruha Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tsuruha
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- 2 Oversold Stocks With Major Reasons to Rebound
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Robinhood’s Rally: Is Global Expansion the Next Big Catalyst?
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Eli Lilly Pours $27B Into U.S. Growth—What It Means for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Tsuruha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsuruha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.