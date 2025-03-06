Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) Short Interest Update

Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the January 31st total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Tsuruha Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of TSUSF opened at $55.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.64. Tsuruha has a 12-month low of $55.00 and a 12-month high of $60.71.

Tsuruha Company Profile

Tsuruha Holdings Inc operates drugstores in Japan. It sells pharmaceutical, cosmetic, miscellaneous goods and food products. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Sapporo, Japan.

