Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) Short Interest Update

Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSFGet Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the January 31st total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of TSUSF opened at $55.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.64. Tsuruha has a 12-month low of $55.00 and a 12-month high of $60.71.

Tsuruha Holdings Inc operates drugstores in Japan. It sells pharmaceutical, cosmetic, miscellaneous goods and food products. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Sapporo, Japan.

