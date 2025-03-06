Trifecta Gold (CVE:TG) Trading Down 14.3% – Here’s Why

Trifecta Gold Ltd. (CVE:TG – Get Free Report) dropped 14.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 133,559 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 134,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.43 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.50.

Trifecta Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Trifecta Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

