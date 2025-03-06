Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Increases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,690 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 11,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 909,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,542,000 after purchasing an additional 132,967 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $455.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.50.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.3 %

HD stock opened at $386.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $400.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $399.62. The company has a market capitalization of $384.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.77 and a 12 month high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 61.66%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

