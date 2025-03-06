Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Has $738,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 178.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,824 shares during the quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $21,619,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 457.4% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 39,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 32,702 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,605,000. Finally, Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,525,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,952 shares during the last quarter.

SCHB opened at $22.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.69. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $19.14 and a 1 year high of $23.77.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

