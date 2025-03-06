Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,761,000. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 189.2% in the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 157,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,899,000 after buying an additional 102,860 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,954,000 after buying an additional 12,114 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 524.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 21,363 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $87.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $78.36 and a 12-month high of $96.00.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

