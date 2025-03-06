Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Receives Speculative Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 60 ($0.77) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 179.46% from the stock’s previous close.

TXP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.77) price target on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of LON:TXP opened at GBX 21.47 ($0.28) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 24.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 28.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £63.22 million, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 0.70. Touchstone Exploration has a 1 year low of GBX 20.63 ($0.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 54 ($0.70).

Touchstone Exploration Inc is a Canadian-based, international upstream oil and gas company currently active in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It is one of the largest independent onshore oil producers in Trinidad, with an experienced management and executive team that have a track record of delivering value to shareholders.

The Company’s strategy is to leverage the Board’s extensive oil recovery experience and capability to develop international onshore properties that create shareholder value.

In Trinidad, the Company’s interests in approximately 90,000 gross acres of exploration and development rights make it one of the largest independent onshore oil producers in Trinidad.

