Toro (NYSE:TTC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Toro had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 27.25%. Toro updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.250-4.400 EPS.

Toro Stock Performance

Shares of TTC traded down $4.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.06. The stock had a trading volume of 581,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,129. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.76. Toro has a fifty-two week low of $72.68 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93.

Toro Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Toro declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback 4,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on TTC. Northland Securities upgraded Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Toro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.75.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

