Top Video Game Stocks To Follow Today – March 6th

Walmart, Target, Take-Two Interactive Software, TKO Group, and Five Below are the five Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Video game stocks represent the publicly traded shares of companies involved in the creation, development, distribution, or support of video games and related interactive entertainment products. These stocks offer investors exposure to a dynamic industry that is influenced by consumer trends, technological advancements, and market competition, with performance often tied to both blockbuster releases and broader industry innovations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.02. 9,107,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,517,757. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart has a twelve month low of $58.56 and a twelve month high of $105.30.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.90. 4,064,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,842,999. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.92. The company has a market cap of $52.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. Target has a 52 week low of $112.53 and a 52 week high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded down $4.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $210.03. The company had a trading volume of 858,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,938. The stock has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a PE ratio of -9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.54. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $135.24 and a 1-year high of $218.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

TKO Group (TKO)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Shares of TKO stock traded down $4.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $147.98. 663,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,741. TKO Group has a 52 week low of $78.93 and a 52 week high of $179.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.61 and its 200-day moving average is $135.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -352.35 and a beta of 1.06.

Five Below (FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.37. The stock had a trading volume of 577,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,813. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $64.87 and a fifty-two week high of $212.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.92.

