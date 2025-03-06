Top Entertainment Stocks To Follow Today – March 6th

Alibaba Group, SEA, Baidu, Comcast, Walt Disney, Arista Networks, and Target are the seven Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks are shares of companies that operate within the entertainment industry, including film, television, music, gaming, and related media sectors. These stocks offer investors exposure to businesses focused on creating and distributing entertainment content and services, often influenced by consumer trends and cultural shifts. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

NYSE:BABA traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $139.42. The company had a trading volume of 25,209,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,515,242. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $68.36 and a 1 year high of $146.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.27 and a 200 day moving average of $96.00. The company has a market cap of $331.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.31.

SEA (SE)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

SE stock traded down $4.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $141.67. 3,762,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,079,230. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 945.11 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.58. SEA has a 1 year low of $51.70 and a 1 year high of $147.73.

Baidu (BIDU)

Baidu, Inc. engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.87. 5,401,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,815,405. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.07. Baidu has a twelve month low of $77.20 and a twelve month high of $116.25.

Comcast (CMCSA)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.73. 12,672,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,535,371. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast has a 52-week low of $32.50 and a 52-week high of $45.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.17 and its 200-day moving average is $39.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $2.74 on Thursday, reaching $106.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,645,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,517,253. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $83.91 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The firm has a market cap of $192.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Shares of ANET stock traded down $3.48 on Thursday, hitting $84.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,518,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,822,707. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.14. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $133.57.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $2.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $114.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,217,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,827,958. The company has a market capitalization of $52.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. Target has a 1-year low of $112.53 and a 1-year high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.92.

