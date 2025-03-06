Top Ecommerce Stocks To Research – March 6th

Walmart, Colgate-Palmolive, and W.W. Grainger are the three Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks are shares of companies that primarily conduct business online, selling goods and services through digital platforms. These companies may include various sectors such as retail, marketplaces, payment processors, and logistics firms that support internet-based commerce, making them a key component of the digital economy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.64. 11,272,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,528,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart has a one year low of $58.56 and a one year high of $105.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.09. The company has a market cap of $760.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.01. 2,504,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,096,916. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.44. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $85.32 and a one year high of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.72 and its 200 day moving average is $95.27.

W.W. Grainger (GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

NYSE:GWW traded up $5.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $990.78. 123,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,181. W.W. Grainger has a 12 month low of $874.98 and a 12 month high of $1,227.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,059.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,076.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

