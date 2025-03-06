Top Automotive Stocks Worth Watching – March 6th

NVIDIA, Tesla, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Salesforce, Bank of America, Costco Wholesale, and Micron Technology are the seven Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Automotive stocks refer to shares in companies that are involved in manufacturing, selling, or providing parts and services related to motor vehicles. These investments allow shareholders to participate in the performance of the automotive sector, which can be influenced by consumer demand, technological innovation, and broader economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVDA traded down $5.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $112.04. The stock had a trading volume of 124,492,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,063,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $75.61 and a twelve month high of $153.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.90.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $14.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $264.93. The company had a trading volume of 45,533,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,687,789. Tesla has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $852.15 billion, a PE ratio of 128.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $374.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Shares of TSM traded down $6.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $178.03. The company had a trading volume of 8,934,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,108,633. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.09 and a 200-day moving average of $191.72. The firm has a market cap of $923.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $125.78 and a 12 month high of $226.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of CRM traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $292.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,899,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,798,656. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce has a one year low of $212.00 and a one year high of $369.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.21.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Bank of America stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,917,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,687,945. The stock has a market cap of $313.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $34.15 and a 52 week high of $48.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.69.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

COST stock traded down $14.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,033.25. 728,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,828,713. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $697.27 and a twelve month high of $1,078.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $458.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $987.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $941.75.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $4.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.30. 6,733,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,956,760. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $83.54 and a twelve month high of $157.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $100.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.18.

