Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Shares Up 54.5% – Still a Buy?

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) rose 54.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.95 and last traded at $16.93. Approximately 6,687,768 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,096% from the average daily volume of 559,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.96.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.14. The stock has a market cap of $27.79 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

