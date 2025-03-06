Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Acquires 700 Shares

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) Director John Slater bought 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.53 per share, with a total value of $11,571.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,535 shares in the company, valued at $339,443.55. This represents a 3.53 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Thryv Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:THRY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.91. 57,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,797. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.67. The firm has a market cap of $733.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. Thryv had a negative return on equity of 42.95% and a negative net margin of 38.87%. The company had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on THRY shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Thryv in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Thryv from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THRY. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Thryv by 1,296.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Thryv by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new position in Thryv during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Thryv by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

