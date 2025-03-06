The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,421 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,443 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 1.4% of Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $16,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $109.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $83.91 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,870.70. The trade was a 15.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DIS

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.