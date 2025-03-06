The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Position Increased by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $257.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $244.16 and its 200-day moving average is $244.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.21 and a 12-month high of $269.55.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $2.65. The company had revenue of $12.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 19.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $268.00 target price (down previously from $273.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.05.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

