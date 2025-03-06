The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Black Swift Group LLC

Black Swift Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.6% of Black Swift Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Trading Up 1.3 %

Home Depot stock opened at $386.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $384.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $323.77 and a one year high of $439.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $400.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $399.62.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 61.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $467.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Home Depot from $455.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $356.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.