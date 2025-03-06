The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,645 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Boeing were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Keynote Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Chaney Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Chaney Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 10,608 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 562 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boeing news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $570,799.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,596.97. The trade was a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE:BA opened at $163.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.49. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $137.03 and a 52 week high of $203.80. The company has a market cap of $122.52 billion, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BA. Barclays upgraded Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Boeing from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.16.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

