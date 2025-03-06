The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Bellevue Asset Management LLC

Bellevue Asset Management LLC reduced its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,005 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.16.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In related news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,596.97. This trade represents a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA opened at $163.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.52 billion, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $137.03 and a 1 year high of $203.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.49.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.