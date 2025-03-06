Tekmar Group (LON:TGP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Tekmar Group (LON:TGP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (1) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Tekmar Group had a negative net margin of 23.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.81%.

Tekmar Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Tekmar Group stock opened at GBX 6.30 ($0.08) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £8.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7.43. Tekmar Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 10.88 ($0.14).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tekmar Group news, insider Richard Turner acquired 799,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of £63,945.04 ($82,424.65). 46.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tekmar Group

Tekmar Group plc (AIM:TGP) collaborates with its partners to deliver robust and sustainable engineering led solutions that enable the world’s energy transition.

Through our Offshore Energy and Marine Civils Divisions we provide a range of engineering services and technologies to support and protect offshore wind farms and other offshore energy assets and marine infrastructure.

