SWS Partners Boosts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

SWS Partners grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 103.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,928 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Tesla were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Finley Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $279.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $488.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $374.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.73 billion, a PE ratio of 136.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.21, for a total value of $975,191.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at $40,775,792.65. This trade represents a 2.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.61, for a total transaction of $33,673,167.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,466,850. The trade was a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 422,386 shares of company stock worth $153,916,675 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Tesla from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush set a $302.80 target price on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Tesla

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.