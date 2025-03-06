S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Short Interest Update

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the January 31st total of 20,700 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 38,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on SANW. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&W Seed in a report on Saturday, March 1st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of S&W Seed from $10.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.
NASDAQ:SANW traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.52. 11,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,600. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.91. S&W Seed has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $11.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.55.
S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.08 million for the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 51.47% and a negative net margin of 76.30%.
S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.
