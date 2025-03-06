SU Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:SUGP) Short Interest Update

SU Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:SUGP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the January 31st total of 23,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 190,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SU Group Trading Down 1.5 %

SU Group stock opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.30. SU Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $3.43.

SU Group Company Profile

SU Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated security-related services company in Hong Kong and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Security-Related Engineering Services Business; and Security Guarding and Screening Services Business. It primarily provides security-related engineering, security guarding and screening, and related vocational training services.

