SU Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:SUGP) Short Interest Update

SU Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:SUGP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the January 31st total of 23,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 190,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
SU Group Trading Down 1.5 %
SU Group stock opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.30. SU Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $3.43.
SU Group Company Profile
