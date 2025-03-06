Straight Path Wealth Management Grows Position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR)

Straight Path Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Straight Path Wealth Management owned approximately 0.25% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KAPR. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Point Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

BATS:KAPR opened at $31.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.96 million, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.54. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April has a fifty-two week low of $29.44 and a fifty-two week high of $34.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.88 and its 200 day moving average is $32.83.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (KAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

