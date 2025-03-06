Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Cardinal Health Put Options (NYSE:CAH)

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 7,328 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 55% compared to the typical volume of 4,730 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its position in Cardinal Health by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2,320.0% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 63,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,516,000 after acquiring an additional 60,923 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,175,000. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 46,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho began coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.36.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Cardinal Health stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $127.66. 1,512,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,367,929. The company has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.57. Cardinal Health has a fifty-two week low of $93.17 and a fifty-two week high of $132.84.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 59.57% and a net margin of 0.59%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.5056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 37.69%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

