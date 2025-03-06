Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $115.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 53.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.68.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded down $15.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,499,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,658,109. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $53.19 and a 1-year high of $127.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.82.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,912,390. This represents a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $282,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,791,778. This represents a 9.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,255 shares of company stock worth $4,330,980. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $1,138,354,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $802,410,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 232.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,360,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,033,859,000 after buying an additional 6,543,132 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,442,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,374,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747,982 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,157,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,784,649,000 after buying an additional 3,737,705 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

