Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.544-0.587 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion.

Stevanato Group Trading Down 2.5 %

Stevanato Group stock opened at €18.84 ($20.26) on Thursday. Stevanato Group has a 12 month low of €16.56 ($17.81) and a 12 month high of €33.49 ($36.01). The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €21.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €20.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported €0.20 ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of €0.20 ($0.22). Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 10.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stevanato Group will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STVN. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Stevanato Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of €28.60 ($30.75).

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

