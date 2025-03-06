Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group decreased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWK. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

NYSE SWK opened at $83.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.24. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.70 and a 52-week high of $110.88.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.07%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

