Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Shares Down 20.1% – Time to Sell?

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 20.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 169 ($2.18) and last traded at GBX 179.39 ($2.31). Approximately 21,522,984 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,011% from the average daily volume of 1,019,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 224.50 ($2.89).

Spire Healthcare Group Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 229.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 230.72. The company has a market capitalization of £738.69 million, a PE ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.25.

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 8.80 ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Spire Healthcare Group had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 1.96%. On average, research analysts predict that Spire Healthcare Group plc will post 15.6634747 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spire Healthcare Group

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

