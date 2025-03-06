Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Shares Down 17.8% – Should You Sell?

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI – Get Free Report) was down 17.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 169 ($2.18) and last traded at GBX 184.60 ($2.38). Approximately 5,565,048 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 727% from the average daily volume of 672,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 224.50 ($2.89).

Spire Healthcare Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £741.30 million, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 229.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 230.72.

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 8.80 ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Spire Healthcare Group had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 3.82%. Analysts predict that Spire Healthcare Group plc will post 15.6634747 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spire Healthcare Group

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

