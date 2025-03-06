Spencer Dredge Buys 10,000 Shares of REACT Group PLC (LON:REAT) Stock

REACT Group PLC (LON:REAT – Get Free Report) insider Spencer Dredge bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 7,219 ($93.05) per share, with a total value of £721,900 ($930,523.33).

REACT Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:REAT traded down GBX 0.81 ($0.01) on Thursday, hitting GBX 72.19 ($0.93). 41,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,712. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 78.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 81.96. REACT Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 62.50 ($0.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 98 ($1.26). The firm has a market capitalization of £17.06 million, a P/E ratio of 76.12 and a beta of 0.74.

Get REACT Group alerts:

REACT Group (LON:REAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported GBX 11.18 ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. REACT Group had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 1.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that REACT Group PLC will post 7.7109602 EPS for the current year.

About REACT Group

REACT Group PLC provides specialist cleaning, and decontamination and hygiene service in the United Kingdom. The company offers air duct cleaning, animal and human fatality management, hazardous and biohazard cleaning waste removal, carpets and floor cleaning, clinical waste removal, crime scene and forensic cleaning, decontamination, deep cleaning, detention center cleaning, end of tenancy cleans, fire and smoke damage, fire damper testing, flood and sewage clean up, and fly-tipping clearance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for REACT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REACT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.