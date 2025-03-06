SPC Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,787 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 201,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,225,000 after purchasing an additional 31,262 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 63,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 149.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,705,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,662 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $72.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $42.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $47.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 416,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.17, for a total transaction of $30,858,651.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,908.64. This trade represents a 99.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 10,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total transaction of $823,158.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,748,867.94. The trade was a 9.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,439,783 shares of company stock worth $107,497,043 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $90.13 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $125.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 474.39, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.79.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Further Reading

