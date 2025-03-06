SPC Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

SPC Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 25,304.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 248,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,160,000 after purchasing an additional 247,986 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,619,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,755,000. Invst LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3,136.7% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 29,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,220,000 after purchasing an additional 28,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,801,000.

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $272.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.72. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $250.07 and a 52 week high of $289.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.46.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

